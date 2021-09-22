Nevada Regional Technical Center expands culinary program with larger rooms and more equipment

NEVADA, Mo. — Nevada Regional Technical Center is expanding its culinary program.

Over the summer, NRTC moved the culinary program inside a bigger space and added a new fridge and new pots and pans.

The instructor says in the old classroom students were cooking back to back and now the larger room makes cooking much safer.

“I’m very excited about the space that we have. We have classroom in this class too with our kitchen space. Students work in the table and we don’t have to worry about another group being in their space and moving around. It’s awesome,” said Emily Daniel, NRTC Culinary Arts Instructor.

“There’s way more equipment and stuff that we have in here so it’s more hands on,” said Bryce Goins, NRTC Culinary Arts Student.

The culinary class was able to double its capacity from 8 students to 16 students in the new classroom.