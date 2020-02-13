Nevada Regional Medical Center Restricts Hospital Visitors

NEVADA, Mo. — In response to increased influenza activity within the local area, Nevada Regional Medical Center (NRMC) has implemented seasonal visitor restrictions. Guests visiting patients at NRMC are asked help protect the health and safety of patients by adhering to the following policy to prevent the spread of influenza:

1. No one under the age of 14 years of age is permitted to visit the hospital at this time, except for siblings of newborns that are free of fever.

2. Only 2 visitors per patient are allowed and visits should be short.

3. If you have flu-like symptoms, please do not come to the hospital unless seeking treatment. You must be free of fever for 24 hours before visiting.

4. If you have a cough or cold, you will be asked to wear a mask.

5. All visitors are asked to practice good hand hygiene by washing hands consistently or using alcohol hand sanitizers found inpatient rooms and waiting areas.

Signage is located throughout the hospital to remind visitors of the temporary restriction. This policy will remain in effect until further notice.