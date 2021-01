NEVADA, Mo. — The city of Nevada is getting ready for a demolition project.

The Bluebird Café on the corner of 100 North Cedar Street partially collapsed on December 15th. Since then the city has tried to get the building demolished.

The previous demolition company backed out due to conflict and insurance. Now Gator Demolition is taking down the café. They will set up perimeters Thursday and take down the building either Saturday or Sunday.