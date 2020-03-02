Nevada Police Make Arrest in Connection to Multiple Business Burglaries

NEVADA, Mo. — A suspect is behind bars after he is found at a residence with a large quantity of stolen property from Nevada businesses.

On Sunday, Nevada Police responded to multiple businesses in the 100 block of N. Main in reference to reports of burglary, stealing & property damage.

Three separate businesses reported an unknown suspect had forced entry into their buildings and stolen thousands of dollars in property. During the follow up investigation, police were able to identify the suspect involved in these crimes.

James Sorden

The suspect, identified as James E. Sorden, age of 45 of Nevada was subsequently transported by police to the Vernon County Jail for holding.

This investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to follow up with leads in these cases.

Later that same day Nevada Police obtained and executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of W. Cherry Street. Inside the residence a large quantity of stolen property from these burglaries was located, seized and subsequently returned to the business owners. During the execution of the search warrant the suspect was found and taken into custody by police.

On Monday March 2, 2020 the following charges were filed against Sorden through the Vernon County Associate Court:

Three (3) Counts, Burglary 2 nd Degree – Class D Felony

Degree – Class D Felony Two (2) Counts, Stealing – Class D Felony

One (1) Count, Property Damage – Class E Felony

One (1) Count, Property Damage – Class B Misdemeanor

Sorden is being held in the Vernon County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash only bond.

Citizens are encouraged to contact the police if they have any information that would be helpful to combat crime.

For questions regarding crime prevention techniques or to start a Neighborhood Watch Program, contact the Nevada Police Department at (417) 448-5100.