Nevada Woman Arrested After Narcotics Search Warrant

VERNON CO., Mo. — A Nevada woman is arrested on controlled substance charges following a narcotics search warrant in Vernon County.

On Monday, Nevada Police executed a search warrant in the 600 block of N. Washington Street in response to reports of the distribution of illegal narcotics at that location.

Detectives had developed information regarding a known female subject at that location that had reportedly been involved in illegal drug activity.

During the search detectives located and seized suspected methamphetamine, ecstasy, heroin and fentanyl. The evidence seized has been sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for further analysis.

Silissa M. Swink

The known female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Vernon County Jail for holding. The subject was identified as Silissa M. Swink, age 37 of Nevada.

Tuesday, Swink was charged with Four (4) Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance – Class D Felony through the Vernon County Associate Court.

Swink is being held in the Vernon County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash only bond.

For questions regarding crime prevention techniques or to start a Neighborhood Watch Program, contact the Nevada Police Department at (417) 448-5100.