Nevada Parks Board pitches five year development plan to city leaders

NEVADA, Mo. — Members of the Nevada Parks Board have big plans for its future facilities.

The board recently presented a five-year plan to city leaders and city staff. Cyndia Haggard says the most ambitious of the projects involves converting the existing “Joe McHugh Soccer Field,” located inside Walton Park, into a multi-use sports facility.

“Our recommendation is eight pickle ball courts, four tennis counts, and three sand volley ball courts, that will allow us to do tournaments, and we see the future here for the identity we want as tournaments, fundraisers and events and those will, in turn, fund the other projects,” said Cyndia Haggard, Nevada Parks Board.

Walton Park is already the site of the city’s aquatic park and skate board ramp. The next step in the process is for the city to take the recommendations and see how they may be able to fund the plans. The final step is for the city council members to give their approval.