Nevada man fined $1000 for tossing cigarette onto road

(CNN Newsource)-

A Nevada smoker says his bad habit cost him more than he expected…about $1,200.

Eric, who prefers we not use his last name, lit up a smoke after a visit to the cannery, but as he would find out what he did next would cost him dearly.

“I’m sorry I’ve been littering for so long, but after 30 years it just becomes automatic. ” Eric

Eric says he tossed the lit cigarette onto the side of the road but North Las Vegas police were right there to witness the infraction.

“They were like pointing at me and saying ‘what are you doing littering in my city?,” Eric said.

Court records show the misdemeanor crime cost Eric $1,174.

“I worry about the next person, they’ve been doing for 30 years and then they can’t feed their family or pay the rent or something.”

North Las Vegas police tells 13 Action News “The citation was for littering in a public place (City Ordinance 8.24.070). This city ordinance is what helps the community stay clean and to improve the quality of life for our residents.”

Eric says he posted about the crime and the fine online. Many people were glad he got caught others are saying the punishment doesn’t fit the crime.

He had to put the fine on a credit card.

Now Eric uses a smoke proof pouch to dispose of his butts and is warning others: don’t even think about littering.