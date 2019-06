A 24-year-old Nevada man dies while on his motorcycle, traveling at high speeds throughout the city.

Dominic T. Nowak lost control, driving on a curve on Route K about one half mile east of Nevada.

This led Nowak to be forced off the roadway before he drove into a barbed wire fence.

He was pronounced dead on scene by the Vernon County coroner.

This is Troop D’s 45th fatality of the year.