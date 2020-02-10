Nevada man arrested after weekend shooting

NEVADA, Mo. (KSNF) — A Nevada man is behind bars in connection to a Friday night shooting.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s deputies took 25 year old Lonnie L. Nall, Jr. into custody shortly after the incident.

Authorities were dispatched to East Stockade Rd. for a possible shooting. They found one person with a gunshot wound to the leg and that person was transported to Nevada City Hospital and then Joplin for further treatment.

Detectives believe the victim and the suspect were in an argument over property the suspect purchased from the victim.

Nall, Jr. was found in a vehicle at a local convenience store in Nevada and taken into custody.

He has been charged with multiple charges. Those include:

1st Degree Assault

Armed Criminal Action

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Nall, Jr. is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $200,000 cash only bond.