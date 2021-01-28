Nevada institution hosts annual welding competition

NEVADA, Mo. — Students from around the nation are competing at a local welding competition.

Wyatt Dill, Marshfield High School Senior, said, “I mean I’ve seen a lot of good stuff going on. this place, this college or school seems like a great place to be. There’s lots stuff you can do. I mean there’s not just one set path you can go down on there’s multiple directions you can go in your life with the stuff that they offer.”

Wyatt Dill is competing at the Missouri Welding Institute’s 11Th Annual Welding Competition.

“And we everyday we practice different rods and different beads and different welds, and that prepares me when I come here I knew what we kinda had to do and I spent a little bit of time practicing.”

Dill’s father was also a welder and he wanted to follow in his foot steps.

“I am wanting to be in the pipe field and weld pipe and stuff and travel around and do that and this is giving me a great experience and also a place to go with the scholarship.”

Even though students are competing, it’s also giving them a real world experience.

Justin Cron Marshfield, High School Ag Teacher, said, “This is what the welding industry looks like this is what it’s gonna take to get there and kinda see this is what will happen. When you leave those doors from Marshfield High School and you want to get into the welding industry you will you will go to a place like this.”

Students can also meet instructors, visit the campus, and tour the housing locations.

“The job fair that is going on right now, I mean, the kids can go through there and say yes there is a lot of careers that a lot of place that need welders and that is something that’s dwindling real fast.”

Though Teacher Justin Cron wants his kids to place, he just hopes they learn from the experience.

“My biggest thing coming in is that I don’t want them to embarrass me that’s what I’ve told them but no I’ve got all the confidence in the world on my guys and it’s just nice to see. I’ve had a lot of them since they were freshmen and their all seniors now and just to see how their skills have grown from the time they were a freshmen to today and you know by chance some of ours place or possibly win it is very self gratifying to me to see the growth in these young men.”

The first place winner receives a Lincoln Welder Machine and scholarship for more than $15,000, those that didn’t place were given a $1,000 scholarship towards tuition at the Missouri Welding Institute.