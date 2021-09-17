Nevada inmates volunteer to help clean up the city

NEVADA, Mo. — Trash was being picked up in Nevada today, and it wasn’t by the city.

Six inmates from the Vernon County Jail volunteered to clean up the community.

This is the first time in at least a year they’ve been able to do this because of the pandemic.

Accompanied by the sheriff and multiple guards, inmates spent time picking up trash next to Walmart on Lincoln Avenue.

“Typically we find just about everybody wants a chance to be able get outside, move around, pick up some trash. They like giving back to the community, they don’t mind coming out and helping, so when we have the staff to do it, we love to get them out,” said Jason Mosher – Vernon County Sheriff.

Sheriff Mosher adds in the past, inmates have helped pick up trash along the highway, repaint the baseball fields, clean up city parks and repave parking lots.