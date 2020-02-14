Nevada hospital restricts visitors due to flu outbreak

NEVADA, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri medical center restricts visitors due to the flu outbreak.

The Nevada Regional Medical Center issued restrictions on visitors in the hospital.

To prevent the spreading of flu, those under 14 years old are not allowed to visit, except for siblings of newborns who are fever free.

Only two visitors are allowed to see one patient, and the visit must be kept short.

Visitors must wash their hands often and use hand sanitizers found in patient rooms.

If you have a cough or cold, you will be asked to wear a mask.

Those with flu-like symptoms must not visit the hospital, unless seeking treatment.

These restrictions are put into practice not only to keep patients from getting the flu, but also to keep employees healthy as well.

Kayla Jones, NRMC Quality Secretary, said, “Most importantly we want to keep our employees healthy, so they can come to work and take care of our patients.”

The restrictions will be in place, until the number of flu cases in the area decrease.