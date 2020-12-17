Nevada holds drive-thru holiday lights

NEVADA, Mo. — Nevada is celebrating the holidays with a drive-thru light display at Radio Springs Park.

The Nevada Parks and Recreation Department decorated the park with lights and holiday displays.

The city office is giving nonprofit organizations the chance to collect donations every night as a fundraiser and will split the profits.Wednesday members of the faith 4H Club in Nevada was on site collecting donations.

Mary Jackson, 4H parent, said, “It goes to our 4H club, which is faith 4H so the other half goes to parks and recreation so they can keep up the beautiful lights for Christmas.”

Holiday lights at the lake run every night from dusk to nine.