Nevada High School to start vape device take-back program

NEVADA, Mo. — Nevada High School is taking action to get its students off of vaping devices.

What’s their plan?

The school will be holding a March take back day next week, where students can turn in electronic smoking devices.

Will Darter, Nevada High School Principal, said, “People are calling a national epidemic of vaping among teens and so here at the high school you know we’re kind of a microcosm of what you see across the country.”

Nevada High School and Vernon County Supports T-21 will be holding a take back day of vapes and e-cigarettes on March Fourth.

Students will be able to voluntarily drop off electronic smoking devices.

“We have tried really really hard to do it in a way that would promote trust for our students and so kind of being discrete about it, but an opportunity for kids to do the right thing , make a good healthy choice, and if it’s just one kid, that’s great. If it’s more than one kid, you know we’re helping at least one kid make the step towards good health.”

Natalie Eberhard, Nevada Regional Medical Center Community Relations, said, “The hospital is coming in as a representative of the coalition and so is the Health Department and we’ll be there to take those things from the kids and we’re not going to turn them into the administration and try to get them in trouble. It’s just to try and help them out.”

Raising awareness of the harmful dangers of vaping, Natalie hopes, will help decline the number of teen smokers in Vernon County.

“Hopefully this will change the culture around it a little bit, even a little bit at a time. There’s been a few kids that have already turned in their devices even without the actual Take Back Day, so I think we are making a difference.”

Next week, programming about this topic will be held during the school day.

Nevada Regional Medical Center staff will be there as well to offer cessation resources, including a six week cessation support group to be held after school.

To sign up for it, just tell one of the representatives when turning in your device.