Nevada firefighters say they don’t mind working on holidays because they are serving the community

NEVADA, Mo. — Local firefighters are working today to make sure their town has a safe and happy holiday.

3 firefighters are on duty at the Nevada Fire Station.

In the past, they have received calls about fires and car wreaks on Christmas day.

But if things are not happening, they are prepared to grab their equipment and go anywhere in case of an emergency.

The Captain of Nevada Fire Department John McGraw says it does not matter if he isn’t home today because he’s able to help others.

Cpt. John McGraw, Nevada Fire Department, said, “Most of the time as far as EMS workers or firefighters we look at it as something we love to do. It doesn’t matter what day it is its just something we love to do to serve our community.”

The department is staffed with 12 full-time employees.