Nevada Fire Department purchases new truck

NEVADA, Mo. — It’s out with the old and in with the new for one Southwest Missouri fire department.

The Nevada Fire Department now has a brand new, $309,000 fire truck – that even dons the school district’s colors. It replaces the old truck the department had for the past 15-years. Among many other amenities, the new vehicle has proper spots for tools.

Troy Denney – Nevada Fire Chief, said, “With the older truck there was a lot of the tools that weren’t able to be mounted, they laid in the capartment. When we did this one, tools are actually mounted.”

Chief Denney adds this makes for easier access to the tools.