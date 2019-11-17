Nevada Fall-a-Palooza features local craft items

NEVADA, Mo. — Shoppers in Nevada get ahead on their Christmas lists, while supporting a good cause.

Nevada Parks and Recreation held a Fall-a-Palooza event at the Community Center this weekend.

Fourteen booths lined the center featuring crotchet items, boutique clothing, and painted bottles.

Community members reached out to this organization about having a local craft fair, and so this year, Parks and Rec brought the idea to life.

Patty Hood, Recreation Services Supervisor, says, “I’m excited for next year to see where we go. We’ve got lots of room to grow here at the Community Center. Right now, this year we’re just in our lobby and small gym space, so next year I’d love to fill our large gym , which would give us 20 plus booths in there, if not closer to 30.”

To shop during VIP hours, cash, food, and blanket donations were taken for the Nevada City Animal Shelter.