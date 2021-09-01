Nevada Elks Lodge honoring fallen military in Afghanistan

NEVADA, Mo. — A local Elks Lodge is honoring military members who were killed in Afghanistan.

Tonight, the “Nevada Elks Lodge 564” opened its doors to the community. People signed a flag in honor of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, who was from Wentzville, Missouri.

The flag will be given to his family.

Lodge members also set up a table to honor and remember the 13 fallen service members.

“As a veteran myself, its very near and dear to my heart, because I spent time in Iraq; I was not in Afghanistan. Anytime that’s just what you do as a fellow brother. You take care of whoever you can and their families in times of need,” said Dennis Bowling, Leading Knight of Elks Lodge Nevada 564

Four other locations in Vernon County also held flag signing ceremonies tonight.