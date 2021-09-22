Nevada Elks Lodge donates thousands to school districts and youth programs to help students’ education

NEVADA, Mo. — An organization is making sure local students can finish the year off strong.

Wednesday afternoon the Nevada Elks Lodge #564 donated more than $8,000 to four school districts and two youth programs.

The money will help pay for school supplies, materials for youth volunteer projects and playground equipment.

“The youth are our future. And if we aren’t doing everything we can to help them succeed, we’re not doing our job,” said Jason Meisenheimer, Grant Coordinator for Nevada Elks Lodge.

“We have always strived to be a positive community partner here not just in Nevada but in the county itself as well. We just want to foster community relationships and help other areas meet their goals,” said Meisenheimer.

The Elks Lodge donated $2,500 to Bronaugh R-VII school district for adaptive playground equipment and school supplies.

“We have music makers like a xylophone and a drum set and an adaptive swing for students who might need it. We are a small school and so anytime we have a need sometimes we have to find them. So donations like this just help us to be able to do the really awesome things like this,” said Whitney Hinkle, Bronaugh R-VII Counselor.

The Vernon County Youth Fair received $2,500 for youth projects.

“The 4-H group children are going to come up to the fairgrounds and do some painting and some minor repairs on some of the facilities that way they’re able to actually participate in what goes on at the fair grounds,” said Dennis Bowling, Vernon County Youth Fair Board President.

The Nevada Elks Lodge says this is an annual donation.

The lodge says they will continue to support smaller districts in Vernon County.