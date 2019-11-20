Nevada CIT

NEVADA, Mo. — Mental health is the focus of a collaboration with law enforcement and local medical professionals.

Amanda Fisher, Council Chair, said “We have quite a high population of people who have mental health diagnoses and developmental disorders”

In most mental health crisis situations, law enforcement is the first one to try and defuse the problem.

In 1991, Vernon County saw a rise in mental health related cases.

“We had a state hospital here back in the 90’s that shut down and so the patients were deinstitutionalized”

As a result, officials began to see more mental health crises.

Jessica Cox, Mental Health Liason, said, “It can be someone having a psychotic episode, it can be someone that’s thinking about suicide, someone that’s just really depressed and not in touch with any resources or support.”

Nevada city leaders recognized a need for a crisis intervention team council

“At that time, it was kind of unheard of for rural areas to have CIT,” said Fisher.

The CIT model is designed to improve the interactions between law enforcement and individuals with behavioral health issues.

Casey Crain, Chief, Nevada Police Deptartment, said, “For us CIT is about establishing relationships with our mental healthcare providers and service organizations in the community so that we can better help individuals in our community that may be struggling with mental health issues.”

The Four Rivers CIT Coordinating Council is improving community relations

“We’re putting names and faces together and able to work well with each other just because we’ve got an open dialogue now,” said Fisher.