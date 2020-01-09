Nevada car chase goes off road

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect drives through a fence and a field and loses a tire on his car before finally being stopped by police.

On Wednesday, a deputy with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office tried to make a traffic stop. The car sped off on East 54 from Nevada. At one point the vehicle went off the road, drove through a fence and into a field before returning to the road. Spike strips were used to stop the car on Militia Road, just outside of Nevada. At that point the car had lost a tire.

Authorities also found drugs and paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

29-year-old Kaleb J Wilson is charged with resisting arrest, 2 counts of leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of a controlled substance. Wilson is being held at the Vernon County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.