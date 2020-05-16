Nevada brings back local transportation program

NEVADA, Mo. — With funding from the CARES Act, the city of Nevada is bringing back its transportation program.

Residents can ride the Fare Share Transportation System for free from now until July 17.

The city will sanitize the transportation vehicle after every use.

Those from the same household may ride together, but those from individual houses must ride separately.

Hours of operation include Monday through Friday from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. and will be closed Saturdays and Sundays.

Transportation will also be closed for holidays and during inclement weather.

Passengers with disabilities may request modifications to the transportation services to access service.

For more information or to make a request, click here.