Nevada bond issue focuses on water

NEVADA, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri town needs its citizens’ help to improve the water treatment system.

The city of Nevada is asking voters to pass a $12 million bond issue in April to upgrade the city’s water treatment plant.

The project would be funded through the city’s water rates.

City leaders are conducting a rate study, to see what that would be.

The project would include an upgraded two rack reverse osmosis system, to make cleaning more efficient.

If the town grows in population, the two racks can run at the same time to increase water flow to more than two million gallons of water a day.

Staff say many more structures at the plant need repairs, but this decision relies solely on voters.

Dan Scherer, Alliance Water Resources Local Manager, said, “The chemical storage, we’ve got two bulk storage tanks outside that are starting to deteriorate and what not. And what they’ll do is add an additional building with a chemical storage and new systems to apply that chemical to the treatment process.”

Mark Mitchell, Nevada Interim City Manager, said, “We are looking at the USDA funding that is at historical lows and so we’re asking the voters of Nevada to consider helping us with that project.

If this bond passes, construction would start in 2021 and if extra funds remain, money will be used for a new water tower or additional improvements.