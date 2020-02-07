Nevada bids farewell to historic church building

NEVADA, Mo. — For decades a long standing Nevada church has served as a place for baptisms, weddings, and Sunday services.

But vandalism, high cost of up-keep and no real use for the structure left no choice.

Brian Leonard, Nevada City Councilman, said, “I was married there. My parents were married there. My mom was baptized there. I was baptized there. My son was baptized there.”

First Baptist Church in Nevada has long standing history with it’s residents and the community.

The church originally set its roots at Main and Hunter in 1900.

Bill Cox, Freeman Health System, Assistant Director Pastoral Care, said, “It was a great community and church for my wife and I, Marie to rear our four children.”

Former Pastor Bill, lead the church for more than 30 years until its congregation outgrew the building’s capacity.

First Baptist then moved to East Highland in 1998.

With the building vacant, it first was used as a school and then by the Community Council of the Performing Arts.

But soon after, it was back on the market after it became vacant once again.

Brian Leonard, Nevada City Councilman, said, “A lady from Florida saw it online and bought it and she saw the word Nevada, mistook it for Nevada, and purchased the building, and wanted to put a casino in it and of course in the state of Missouri you cannot do that on properties like that. So at that point, she just let the building sit.”

The Nevada Police and City Council worked tirelessly to keep up with constant vandalism.

Eventually the city purchased it in 2014 for just two grand–with plans of demolishing it.

For residents, the bricks of the old building were more than just mortar.

“They represent the hopes and dreams of people through the years. They represent weddings, funerals, worship, baptisms, and so each brick represents an emotional attraction for people who lived through that era,” said Cox.

Now, the City Council is going over plans for the – now empty – lot.

“Maybe we’d sell it, but finally, we’ve never said here’s what we want to do with it. We just need to get the building down and then from there, we’ll kinda see what we need to do with it,” said Leonard.