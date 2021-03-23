Nevada adjusting some water bills after pipe leaks

NEVADA, Mo. — After the Winter weather we endured in February, many people found themselves with leaking pipes and high water bills.

We talked to the Mayor of Nevada and a resident who’s experienced a larger than usual water bill. Mayor George Knox says people shouldn’t have to pay a water bill that’s thousands of dollars, so the only way to fix this is adjust peoples bills.

George Knox – Mayor, said, “You know it’s only fair. It’s wasn’t the tax payers fault, and to some degree I suppose it was our fault.”

The monthly average water bill for Nevada residents is $45. But after the polar vortex that hit in February, many people like Joe Martin saw their bill sky-rocket well over $1,600.

Joe Martin – Nevada Resident, said, “I guess the cold weather, the pipes broke and it leaked out underneath the house and it leaked over 200,000 gallons out, and so that, my bill was over $2,300.”

“It’s been an incredible season for water no matter how you look at it. We were besieged with a really bad storm last couple weeks and the plumbers are certainly well employed during this particular time and we’ve had issues with water backing up into basements and the water bill issue,” said Knox.

Because of this issue, Nevada is implementing a temporary leak adjustment policy. Residents that endured higher than normal bills due to leaks are being advised to go to city hall with proof of repair. This includes plumbers invoice, parts receipts, plumbing permits and more. But residents should take note they need to get this information to City Hall in a timely manner.

“It’s important that the citizens get their paperwork to us within 10 days, so that we can evaluate and see what direction we’re going to go in.”

If the city wasn’t doing this Martin says him and his mother would of had to take drastic measures.

“If we wouldn’t have gotten that break there, you know, we would of had to move. And so because of the break we’re gonna stay there,” said Martin.

The city is writing off $10,000 to 15,000 to enact this policy. If people are approved for it, the adjustment to their bill will be no more than the last two billing periods.

Mayor Knox says they don’t know how long this temporary plan will be in place, but they’ll have a better idea after their city council meeting next month.