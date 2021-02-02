Nevada adds new outdoor attraction

NEVADA, Mo. — Out with the old and in with the new. One Southwest Missouri city is putting together a new outdoor attraction.

Nevada residents will have new baskets to throw discs in as they’re upgrading their current nine-hole disc golf course in Marmaduke Park to a full 18 hole course.

Tera McFarland – Nevada Rec. Services Manager, said, “It got brought to our attention that maybe we needed an 18 hole. So, park board kinda took it on and and reached out to Eric McCabe who designs courses and he was a disc golf champ in 2010, so the project got some momentum.”

The new course will now cover the whole park. Adding to what used to be only a 17 acre course.

Mark Moberly – Parks Grounds Maintenance Supervisor, said, “The course will actually encompass approximately 45 acres of parks grounds now.”

The new course makes avid disc golfers even more intrigued to come to the park.

Adrienne Lee – Vice Chair Nevada Parks and Rec Board and Avid Disc Golfer, said, “I guarantee my husband and children and I will be out here at least once a month if not once a week.”

With excitement building around the course, Tera McFarland says they plan on adding events to the course once the weather warms up.

“We’re really excited about having it, and we’re going to start having tournaments, it’ll just be something free for the community to do and hopefully draw some out of town interest,” McFarland

Adrienne Lee says she’s already seeing that extra interest from friends online.

“There’s been so many people. Every time I post something on Facebook about it I usually have about 15 comments that they’re so excited about it,” said Lee.