Nevada accepting bids to haul away building debris

NEVADA, Mo. — The city of Nevada is currently taking bids to haul away debris from a historic building that collapsed last year.

The Bluebird Café on the corner of 100 North Cider Street in Nevada was issued as a dangerous building by the city because of the asbestos and lack of maintenance. The building collapsed on December 15th and the city had to step in and secure the building with local contractors. Once the building debris is hauled off safely and the asbestos is cleared, the residents will be given a survey to decide what to do with the lot space.

Mark Mitchell, City Manager, said, “We’re excited for the opportunities that we can do with this lot. I mean it’s a corner lot, downtown square so we’re excited with maybe the opportunities we can do with the lot.”

Bids for debris removal are due by 2 p.m. Friday at City Hall, located at 110 South Main in Nevada.