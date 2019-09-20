“Networking 101” helps MSSU students build on professional development

Missouri Southern hosted a program called “Networking 101.” Students mix and mingle with area professionals – talking about careers and job related issues.

The annual event is designed to boost student confidence for interviewing and interacting after they land that job.

“Networking 101 gives them some professional contacts, but also that understanding of how they can walk into a Chamber event, or walk into a community opportunity and get connected,” explained Alex Gandy with MSSU Career Services.

Organizers estimate more than 100 students and volunteers took part in the Networking 101 program on campus this year.