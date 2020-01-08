Netflix series host to speak at Crowder College

NEOSHO, Mo. — The host of a Netflix series is coming to a local college.

Leon Logothetis is a part of a series called Kindness Diaries.

He travels the world and relies entirely on the kindness of others to survive.

Logothetis is coming to Crowder College on January 15th to talk about his journey and motivate people to be generous to others.

The event will be held in the Elise Plaster Community Center on the college’s campus in Neosho.

Its free and open to the public.

Cindy Brown, Crowder College, said, “Exposure to someone who hasn’t been outside of the four states area is an opportunity in itself and kindness. You know we have a lot of kind people, you see a lot of kindness everyday when you take notice to it in something like this I think it makes a world of difference.”

To sign-up for the event, follow the link below.