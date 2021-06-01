Neosho’s YMCA summer foods program for kids

NEOSHO, MO – Combatting food insecurity during the summer months is, once again, the mission of the “Tri-State Family YMCA” in Neosho.

And this year, its “Summer Meals Program” is receiving help from the “Arvest Foundation.”

Help, in the form of a $2,500 donation, which was made today at the city pool in Neosho.

The pool is also the site this summer where free meals will be provided for kids from 12:00p.m. to 1:00p.m., Monday through Friday.

Officials decided to choose the pool as the location since that’s where most kids go during the summer months.

The program served 3,000 meals last year.

The goal this summer, a lot more than that.

“Our goal this summer is to serve 25-thousand meals. And we wouldn’t be able to do that without generous donations like this one from the Arvest Foundation, as well as we have partnerships with G&W grocery store in Seneca and with Save-A-Lot here in Neosho.” Says Tina Ferguson, Tri-State Family YMCA Dir. of Youth Development.

“I think there are a lot of kids that have had free meals throughout the school year and you know during the summer time they don’t get that, and so to be able to provide for that and to be able to help with that support that and raise funds for that I think it’s a good thing.” Says Terra Oxendine, Arvest Bank – Neosho.

Along with the free lunches, free weekend grocery bags will be distributed at the pool on Fridays from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m.

Week-long grocery bags will be distributed on Fridays in July outside of “G&W Foods” in Seneca.

If you’d like to help with the program, or learn more click here.