NEOSHO, MO – Lime Kiln Park in Neosho is now closed.

Neosho City Manager David Kennedy has made the decision to close the park due to damages it has received due to flooding.

The park will be closed indefinitely, but city leaders hope it can be reopened once improvements are made.

Trespassing is prohibited.

The park currently has barriers set up to prevent people from going in.

Anyone found in the park will be subject to prosecution.