NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Daily News is once again sponsoring the annual “Trail-of-Treats” this year. It’s a city-wide event where a number of businesses and organizations participate in handing out treats to trick-or-treaters.

The Neosho Daily News will have published maps of the trail, indicating which businesses are participating in the event. These will be available for free at select merchants around Neosho this Friday, October 28th.

The Trail of Treats will officially commence on Halloween day — Monday, October 31st from 3-5 p.m. More information about the event will be available in the Neosho Daily News.