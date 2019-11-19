Neosho’s 70th Annual Chamber Banquet is being held this Thursday

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 70th Annual Chamber Banquet presented by Twin Oaks Custom Cabinets on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the Sycamore Tower Event Center at Indigo Sky Casino and Resort.

Social Hour sponsored by Freeman Health Systems will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 7:00 p.m.

Attendees will be welcomed to Social Hour by the Neosho High School Debate Team and real-time event photos will be posted to the Chamber’s Facebook page by Aaron’s Studio Photography throughout the evening.

This year’s event will be hosted by Kaysha Daugherty and she will be joined on stage by various award presenters and speakers throughout the program.

Dinner will feature a custom premier buffet catered by Indigo Sky.

In addition to recognition and awards, attendees can look forward to seeing a review of 2019 and hearing goals for the coming year from Chamber staff.

With close to 400 expected in attendance, this will be the Chamber’s largest banquet to date.

With over 500 members, the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce continues to grow.

To inquire about event tickets, contact the Neosho Chamber at (417) 451-1925.