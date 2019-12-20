Neosho YMCA set to begin remodel after large donation

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri YMCA is about to launch a big remodeling project – and a donation today will help them get started.

Freeman has donated tens of thousands of dollars to start making wide-sweeping changes.

It’s the Neosho Freeman Family YMCA – a facility that supporters say is ready for some big changes.

Ben Coffey, Tri-State Family YMCA Director said, “This gift is going to help us enhance the future.”

And a big check from Freeman Health System is kick-starting efforts to change.

Paula Baker, Freeman President, said, “Freeman is dedicated to improving the health of the communities we serve. So we want to make this gift today to help with wellness activities, to encourage people to be more healthy and fit.”

$30,000 will overhaul the facility’s entry, changing out the front desk and adding new seating areas.

“We’re going to redevelop from our doorway on so our welcome center, our colors,” said Coffey.

That’s phase one, set to start in the coming weeks.

And it won’t stop there.

“And so we want to look at everything past the front door. Our fitness center, our locker rooms. People need amenities 207 so they can continue their journey of wellness,” said Coffey

The goal is to stay relevant, be more than just a place to workout.

That update is taking cues from a wide range of sources.

“There’s many different Y’s we’ve looked at and we’ve gone to other industries, restaurants, hospitality – our philosophy is our main competitor is somebody’s sofa,” said Coffey

And they want to give members – and future members – a reason to get off the couch.

The current facility opened its doors in 2001.