Neosho YMCA has an action packed event for kids during Spring Break

NEOSHO, Mo. — With Spring Break upon us, Neosho YMCA has fun things planned for kids to do.

Kids in Kindergarten- age 12 can join the YMCA for a day, or for the whole week.

From March 8-12 from 7:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. Kids will get to swim, play gym games, do arts and crafts, do science experiments and more.

Parents are advised to send a sack lunch, and the YMCA will provide a snack.

Spaces are limited, so register at the Y soon.

If you would like to register and know the different events they will be having that week you can find the link here .