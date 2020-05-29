Neosho woman behind bars for allegedly shooting Joplin man

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Neosho woman is behind bars for allegedly shooting a Joplin man in the chest.

48-year-old Jody Spillman was arrested for domestic assault and armed criminal action, in relation to a shooting yesterday near downtown Joplin.

JOD officers responded to the scene shortly after noon on Wednesday, at 807 Moffet for reports of gunshots.

That’s where they found 41-year-old Manuel Davis of Joplin, in a parking lot with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Davis is being treated at a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.