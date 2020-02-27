Neosho water main break

NEOSHO, Mo. — Around 2:00 PM Thursday, while performing installation of new water meters, the City of Neosho Public Works accidentally broke a 12″ water main on Hale McGinty Drive and approximately Dusty Lane.

Crews have isolated the break. Unfortunately, Hale McGinty Drive from the Neosho Middle School to Dusty Lane (including all Dusty Lane) will experience low water pressure for next 3 to 4 hours while repairs are being made to the main.

Public Works extends their sincere apologies to those affected by this inconvenient accident