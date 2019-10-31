Neosho voters to decide fate of local use tax on November ballot

NEOSHO, Mo.–Elections are coming up for the City of Neosho and one question is proposing a local use tax.

Currently, residents pay a sales tax of 2.5% for purchases made in Missouri. Local sales taxes help provide community services like law enforcement, fire response and capital improvements.

The city is asking community members to pay a local use tax — a tax for items purchased outside of state or online.

The use tax will be the same rate as the local sales tax rate of 2.5%.

“Nobody is going to be taxed more than they were before if it passes,” explained Neosho mayor William Doubek. “It’s just a matter of providing enough income to the city to provide the services that people want and need.”

Residents will be able to vote for or against this use tax on November 5th.