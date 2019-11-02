Neosho voters to decide city manager question on Election Day

NEOSHO, Mo.–A Neosho ballot question would decide where the city manager should live.

The city’s ordinance and the city’s charter were in conflict of where the city manager can live. The charter says the manager has live inside city limits and the ordinance says the opposite.

So, the city is asking residents to decide if the manager should have a Neosho address and live no more than thirty minutes away from city hall.

“We decided to bring it before the voters to let them decide whether or not the person should live within the city limits,” mayor william Doubek explained. “We are the service of the people, let them decide.”

Residents will be able to vote for or against this proposal on November 5th.