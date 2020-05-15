Neosho voters faced with big decision next month

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho voters will decide a multi-million dollar question at the ballot box.

Neosho voters will have a big decision to make next month.

Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho R-5 Superintendent, said, “We have a ballot measure that includes several things. Number one includes several storm shelters.”

Going to the four district sites still lacking protection: Central Elementary, Benton Elementary, Neosho Middle School, and the Field Early Childhood Center.

The high school would get a 1500 seat performing arts center.

“We could have large events where we could seat the entire high school if we needed to put them all in one space.”

Plans also call for a new field house on the north side of the football stadium, replacing a structure from the 1950s.

“It would be concession, restroom, locker rooms for home and visitors.”

The early childhood program would expand, adding space at Benton Elementary School.

“And we presently do not provide trans for early childhood so it would give us a location closer to those families on the east side of town.”

The levy would increase by 39 cents, collecting about $1.2 million per year, an extra $74 per year on a house worth $100,000.

Part of the proceeds would increase district pay by one to two percent.

“Up until recently the labor market has been tight around southwest Missouri. We want to attract the best to the position, you need to be competitive.”

Voters will decide the levy question on June 2nd.