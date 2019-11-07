Neosho use tax proposal fails by eight votes

NEOSHO, Mo.–The City of Neosho proposed a use tax to help maintain city services and boost the budget. By only eight votes, residents didn’t approve it.

“They have some decisions to make on future funding for the general fund,” explained Neosho Interim City Manager David Kennedy.

Neosho’s population is more than 12,000 people, but less than 700 hundred voted in the November election. The city asked community members to pay a local use tax — a tax for items purchased outside of the state or online.

Currently, consumers pay a Missouri state sales tax of 2.5% for items purchased in Neosho.

“A lot of us do order things from various places,” Neosho resident Judy Day explained. “Amazon, I guess, would be the best example.”

Day buys items online and locally. She believes residents didn’t vote in favor of the use tax because they didn’t understand what the tax actually is for.

“I think the word ‘tax’ is the worst part of it and that people are generally–‘Who wants to pay more tax? Nobody.’ So I think that’s the part that’s kind of scary to some people,” said Day.

If the tax had passed revenue would have gone towards city services like law enforcement, fire response, and capital improvements.

“It would be good for the city to drive some benefit from that,” Day added.

This isn’t the first time the proposed tax failed. City officials have to decide now if it’s even worth trying again in the next election or find an alternative route to pay for services.

“Since it didn’t pass, they are going to have to rethink their decisions and how they want to move forward,” said Kennedy.