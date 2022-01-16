Neosho unveils new disc golf course

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho has a new addition to one of its park thanks to donations from the community.

Last month the Neosho Disc Golf Association approached City Council about adding a beginner disc golf course in Morse Park.

The group sold sponsorships to pay for the nine-thousand-dollar 18 hole course and installed it several days later.



“It really surprised me how popular disc golf is. And it’s an interesting difference. We have our Neosho Municipal Golf Course and there’s not as much youth involvement in regular golf as there is in disc golf. The idea was this would bring people to town. I think it has,” said Clint Dalbom, Neosho Parks Director.

This is Neosho’s third disc golf course.

Dalbom says they are considering adding more courses in the future.