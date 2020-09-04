Neosho to see plethora of school construction in coming months

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho is poised to see a long list of school construction projects in the coming months.

A new baseball field is in the works for Neosho. It tops Neosho’s construction list – because construction of the new End Zone facility depends on it.

Jim Cummins, Neosho R-5 Superintendent, said, “Because that will sit on existing baseball field, baseball field has bid and is in construction and will be ready by the spring season.”

Neosho School Superintendent Dr. Jim Cummins says safety is the number one priority – with work already underway at a couple of sites.

“The two steel safe rooms that are at Field and Central, um, the pads have been poured and the structures are being built.”

Plans are also in the works for shelters at the middle school and Benton Elementary. The process is still in the early stages for the two of the biggest projects.

“The end zone facility is in design right now, performing art center project has begun design.”

There are also changes inside the high school, renovating existing space for the basketball and volleyball programs and adding new P.E. locker rooms.

“We will convert our current auditorium will become a choral practice area.”

Neosho voters approved an increase to the levy to help pay for the projects in June.