Neosho to host annual Christmas lighting ceremony

NEOSHO, Mo. — The yearly Christmas lighting ceremony at Big Spring Park in Neosho will happen this year.

Music will be performed by Neosho Christian School and its proclamation choir. The Neosho – Newton County Library will set up booths and other vocal performances will also happen.

The Mayor of Neosho will welcome everyone and the Citizen of the Year will flip the switch for the Christmas lights. The city hopes to bring joy, light, and positivity this Christmas despite the pandemic.

Clint Dalbom, City of Neosho Parks Director, said, “This is one of our top priorities right now getting this ready to go. Our time is short and we’ve got a lot of other things going on as well. This is one of our priorities.”

The event will be at Big Spring Park on December 3rd at 6 p.m.