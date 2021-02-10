Neosho to host 3rd annual Art Con

NEOSHO, Mo. — Some Four State residents are getting ready to get their nerd on.

The Neosho Art Council’s 3rd Annual Art Con begins Thursday. It runs through Saturday and will be virtual this year. The event will include local and out-of-state comic creators.

Ones who’ve contributed to popular shows and movies like Star Trek, Stranger Things, and Star Wars. There will also be a 3-night trivia night this year – along with a Minecraft Sculpture Building Contest and a Super Smash Brother’s Tournament.

Sarah Serio, Art Council Director, said, “We know it’s not the same as being in person but we wanted to give an opportunity to do something plus, now it’s so cold. No wants to get out so might as well go home and join in our free panels.”

http://www.neoshoarts.net/artconhome-2021.html

All proceeds will support the fine arts in the Neosho community.