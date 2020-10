NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho is hosting a surplus auction later this month.

There are a lot of items they are wanting to sell that are no longer be needed due to upgrades.

Cash, credit cards, and checks will be accepted and ID is required for a bidder number.

The auction will at 215 Wheeler Street on October 31st at 10 a.m.

For more information visit follow the link below.

https://www.auctionzip.com/Listings/3490163.html?kwd=&zip=64850&category=0