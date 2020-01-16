Neosho to hold its 2nd Art Con

NEOSHO, Mo. — A local arts council is hosting a pop culture convention.

Neosho Arts Council is presenting its 2nd Art Con.

On February 8th, professional comic book artists and YouTube comic creators will be there for the public to see.

This year’s special guest is Cornic Nemec an actor from the tv shows, Stargate SG 1 and Smallville.

Guests will be able to see comics, cosplay and pop culture come to life.

Sarah Serio, Neosho Arts Council, said, “If you don’t have someone drawing, you won’t have a comic book. In cosplay I see costuming for theatre as well as acting there’s dance there’s music. The fine arts is pop culture.”

Art-Con is on Saturday, February 8th from 11 a.m. Through 6 p.m. At Carver Elementary School, located at 12350 Norway Road in Neosho.

Tickets are $5 and free for kids 5 years and younger.