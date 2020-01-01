Neosho to expand disc golf course

NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho is expanding its disc golf course and needs your help.

18 new disc golf holes are being added to morse park for disc golf players to use.

Community members will be able to enjoy playing a beginners and advanced course.

It was a 3 year project created by Neosho Junior High Teacher Frank Hebert.

The project funds were paid through tax dollars for a total of $6,500.

On Sunday, Neosho residents will be cleaning up the park to get ready to put in new disc golf holes as well as sleeves.

Frank Hebert, Disc Golfer, said, “For me growing up here there isn’t really not been a whole lot in Neosho that wants to draw people to come here. I want to add something to that and give another opportunity for people to come to this great town and see what we have to offer.”

If you would like to help clean up the course, Herbert says to meet at the North end of Morse Park next to the pavilion on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.