Neosho to expand City Council

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council will be expanding from 5 members to 7 for the next municipal election.

Voters will get a chance to elect those two new members during the next round of municipal elections that is currently set for April 6th. The council will be composed of three at-large members and four members representing one of four equally divided wards. The designation of the two new members will be decided after the election. At-large council members and a ward 1 council member will serve three-year terms, ward 2 and ward 3 council members will serve a two-year term.

David Kennedy City Manager, said, “I think getting the community involvement with their specific representative is kinda what the goal and purpose was.”

Anyone interested in serving on the council must be a registered voter of the city and must submit a petition with at least 35 signatures of other registered voters for inclusion on the ballot.