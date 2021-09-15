Neosho to expand inclusivity to children in park by early spring

NEOSHO, Mo. — One Neosho park will soon be more inclusive for kids.

The city received a 5,000 dollar grant from the Arvest Foundation. the money will go towards a new ADA inclusive swing set, a sidewalk and mulch in big spring park.

Something Parks Director Clint Dalbom says is important for kids.

“We want this park to be used by all walks, you know anybody to have access to this. And young people need places to play. And an outdoor setting like this, a pretty setting like this, it’s very important,” said Clint Dalbom, Neosho Parks Director

The swing set is expected to be fully operational come early spring.